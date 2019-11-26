Kensington Palace responds after Camila Cabello admits she stole something from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home

Kensington Palace has responded after Camila Cabello admitted she took a little souvenir from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home.

The pop star confessed while speaking to Gregg James on his BBC Radio 1 breakfast show.

When the video was posted to Twitter, Kensington Palace responded and fans are loving it.

This follows royal news that Kate Middleton and Prince Louis were spotted having an adorable mother and son day out.

Camila Cabelo, known for her hit songs such as Señorita and Havana, visited Kate and William’s home at Kensington Palace as part of BBC Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019.

The competition selects young people for their inspirational work and dedication to helping others, and finalists were invited to meet the royals alongside the singer and BBC Radio 1 DJs Greg James and Clara Amfo.

But it seems that as well as having a lovely time with the Cambridges and the teen heroes finalists, Camila also got up to something else.

The cheeky confession was made on Greg James’ Breakfast show, and the clip was shared on BBC Radio 1’s official Twitter account.

Alongside the clip, they wrote, ‘”I am sorry William and I am sorry Kate” @KensingtonRoyal @GregJames may have got @Camila_Cabello into a bit of trouble at the Palace.’

Speaking to Greg, Camila asked, “Don’t tell anybody what my mother and I did.”

Then Greg explained, “I haven’t mentioned this story at all because you asked me not to. We’re at Kensington Palace for the Teen Heroes, we’re about to meet William and Kate, and I said ‘You got to steal something, steal that pencil’.”

Camila replied, “Do you triple doggy dare me?”

Because of the serious challenge, Camila revealed she did indeed take something – a pencil – and hasn’t given it back.

During the chat with the radio host, she also apologised to the Cambridges, adding, “I honestly couldn’t sleep last night, had to get it off my chest.”

The tweet got the attention of Kensington Palace, who replied with a cheeky eye emoji. Something tells us they won’t be pressing charges…

But it was a job well done for Greg James, who then thanked Camila for ‘deflecting the Charlotte handshake news story’.

He recently revealed that he was told off by Kate and Wills for a joke he made about Princess Charlotte greeting her teacher with a handshake.

Speaking of her visit to the Palace, Camila had previously told the BBC, “I was so honoured to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year’s Teen Hero finalists with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational!”