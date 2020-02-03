We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kerry Katona has marked the birthday of her second-eldest child as she turns 17.

Kerry Katona, 39, is mum of five to Molly, 18, Lilly, 17, Heidi, 12, Max, 11 and DJ but while she’s been kept busy bringing them up – it looks like Kerry is feeling a little overwhelmed with her daughter almost becoming an adult.

She uploaded a snap of Lily, and lovingly captioned it, ‘Wow wow wow can not believe my baby girl @lils.mc is 17 today!!! I love you more then live it’s self and I’m so blessed to be your mum so proud of you baby girl! One more year and your an adult so make the most of it happy birthday baby girl xxxxxx’

Fans couldn’t wait to point out the likeness of Kerry and Lily, whom she had to her first ex husband Westlife singer Brian McFadden.

One wrote, ‘Omg she’s your twin, happy birthday x’ another put, ‘Wow i thought this was an early pic of you, happy birthday to lily’ and third wrote, ‘Happy birthday xx you’ve done an amazing job bringing up your kids you should be very proud.’

And Kerry celebrated her mother’s special birthday milestone at the weekend – he mum turning 60. She uploaded a family snap from the occasion and also a selfie of her and her mum and captioned it, ‘A big big big happy 60th birthday to my mum @suekatona have a great day love you.’

Meanwhile Kerry has some exciting news herself. She posted, ‘So honoured and proud to become an ambassador for Frank Bruno Foundation, knocking out the stigma about mental health.’

It comes as Kerry vowed to focus on her own mental health, she said, ‘So dedication is key! I made a promise to myself to get in the best shape and maintain it but more so to get in the best mind place I’ve ever been in my life!’