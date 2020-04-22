We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kerry Katona has opened up on the toll that the coronavirus lockdown has been having on her mental health.

The Atomic Kitten star admitted she’s been struggling in isolation with her boyfriend Ryan, as well as kids Molly Marie, 18, Lily-Sue, 17, Heidi, 13, Maxwell, 12 and six-year-old Dylan-Jorge.

But Kerry added spending time with her kids is making her problems disappear as well.

Sharing a very sweet snap of herself makeup-free, snuggling in bed with her two youngest children, Max and Dylan, on Instagram, she wrote: “Omg after having such a unnecessarily s**t emotionally mentally c**ppy day I look at a picture like this and all the problems and bills disappear omg not gonna lie… these pics make me wanna cry!!!!…With pure joy light and happiness (sic)!”

Kerry continued: “I get we all have bloody s**tty days but just look at that! Those pics of my beautiful babies 2 of my 5 the other 3 are just as bloody gorgeous!!That right there is prue unconditional love! The end (sic).”

Kerry – who is bipolar – recently admitted to having had a panic attack because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote in New! magazine: “I suffer from panic attacks – I had one out of the blue watching TV recently.

“They’re scary and unexpected and the more discussion there is around them, the better.”

Kerry added that going outdoors for her allowed daily exercise really helped her feel better

“Last week I went outside for a proper walk for the first time since lockdown began. We went to the forest and climbed trees, took in the air and, I tell you what, it made all the difference to my mindset.

“I felt lighter than I had in a long time – there was a point where I was starting to struggle a bit with my mental health.”