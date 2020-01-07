Kerry Katona opened up about a ‘nightmare’ situation she found herself in.

The former Atomic Kitten singer took to her Instagram stories to reveal the horrific situation she ended up in that led to her kids missing their first day back at school.

Sharing a video with her nearly 600,000 followers, the mum-of-five revealed that her 11-year-old son Maxwell, who she shares with ex-husband Mark Croft, had put superglue in his two sisters’ hair.

The former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star revealed that her son had put the glue in 12-year-old Heidi and five-year-old Dyan-Jorge’s hair.

The TV star admitted that she was so concerned after the incident that she considered rushing her girls to A&E after their hair became “matted”.

“So, I’ve just got home to find out not only is it Heidi with superglued hair, all of DJ’s hair is matted to her head,” the worried mum said in a video on her Instagram stories. “I don’t know what to do guys. Nightmare.”

“Honestly, head is battered!!” she continued. “My poor girls and their hair!! Really haven’t slept a wink!! Gonna take them to A&E I think just to be on the safe side.”

The flustered mum continued, ranting, “I’m in bits!! I’ve literally got no voice, Paddy is p*****g all over the house.

“The girls can’t go back to school,” she raged,” because their naughty brother has put bloody superglue all in their hair!!! Oh, and it’s my day off!!”

Kerry also shared a snap of her two daughters looking pretty downbeat with wet hair, before uploading a photo writing, ‘Omg, at last, I’ve got it all out!!!

‘What a bloody nightmare!!!! The girl are gutted they missed their first day back to school!!

‘I honestly thought I was gonna have to shave their heads at one point!!! Xxxx.’

We’re just glad she managed to get it all out!