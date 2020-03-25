Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish expecting second child together

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish are expecting their second child together.

The actor and comedian took to his Instagram page to share the exciting news with his nearly 90 million followers with a chic baby announcement photo.

The Jumanji star shared a side-profile photo of his wife Eniko’s torso dressed in a sheer black dress as she showed off her growing baby bump.

Alongside the snap, he confirmed the news that they were expecting another little one, writing, ‘#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh’.

Friends, fans and co-stars were thrilled for the actor and his growing family on their exciting news, taking to the post with thousands of comments after it had already received nearly two million likes.

‘Best news of the day. Grats brother!! 🥃❤️,’ wrote the actor’s Jumanji co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, while singers Neyo and Kelly Rowland commented, ‘Congrats my guy❤️❤️🙌🏾🙌🏾’ and ‘Congratulations!’.

Co-stars from the Hollywood actor’s Think Like A Man film franchise also left congratulatory comments, with Lala Anthony and Empire’s Taraji P. Henson writing, ‘Congrats ‼️‼️❤️❤️😍😍love u guys 😘❤️❤️😍😍😍❤️❤️’ and ‘CONGRATS!!!!🙌🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋’.

Co-star Gabrielle Union, who welcomed her own child back in 2018, wrote, ‘🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗’, while her on-screen husband from the popular movie Jerry Ferrara wrote, ‘Ayyyyyyy! Congrats! Needed some good news!’.

This will be the second baby for the couple, who are already parents to two-year-old Kenzo.

Kevin is also dad to 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix, who he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Kevin and Eniko tied the knot back in 2016 in a romantic ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

Speaking in a past interview with website XONecole, Kevin revealed that he’d wanted to marry Eniko since he met her.

“I found somebody who genuinely made me happy. Which people don’t realize is not an easy task,” he said. “You know, the word ‘happy’ is a strong word. I’m not talking about facilitating happiness, I’m talking about genuinely making me happy.

“And she does that,” he went on. “Eniko is a strong woman in my life.

“Not [just] in the way she embraces me but from the way that- in the beginning of our relationship, for years I kept my kids away from what we were doing until I felt [they] were ready and when I finally did [put her around my kids] she embraced that as well”.

Big congratulations to the whole family on their exciting news!