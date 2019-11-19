Aldi brings back sell-out Kevin the carrot toys that were resold for £1,000 in previous years

If you’ve been charmed by Aldi’s Christmas mascot Kevin the Carrot, you might want to get your hands on some fun merchandise this season.

Aldi’s got great news for Kevin the Carrot fans everywhere, as the budget supermarket has confirmed his long-anticipated return to its stores. Hooray!

The brand new range features 23 products, all based around the now iconic Kevin, who recently starred in Aldi’s brand new Christmas advert.

Many Aldi fans want a plush version of Kevin the Carrot in their lives, and the supermarket has created a new version of him wearing his ringmaster outfit from the latest advert.

You can get a plush version of his wife Katie the Carrot as well as their children, Tiny Tom, and even new villain Russell Sprout if you’d like to complete your collection.

Each of the plushes cost £3.99. However, there’s a limit on how many plushes you can buy, with the supermarket putting a strict limit of two per customer.

Or, if you’d rather have a giant version of Katie or Kevin, they’re available for just £19.99 each.

There’s even clothing available this year, with Kevin the Carrot themed pyjamas for all the family. Ladies and men’s sizes cost £9.99 per set, and children’s cost £8.99 per set.

After all, what’s Christmas without new, cosy pyjamas to snuggle up in?

And for children, there’s the classic Christmas jumper as well. For just £4.99 your little ones could wear a Kevin design on the big day.

Other items include the carrot family Christmas tree decorations for £2.99 per set. Choose from the original design, or the circus design from the new advert.

If you want something to keep the kids entertained during Christmas break, they’re offering a Kevin activity book or story book (both £2.99).

The full range will be available to browse and pre-order online from 24th November, and will appear on shelves across the UK on 28th November.

If you’re looking to get your hands on any of the products in the range, you might want to hurry up – some items sold out in record time in previous years and were resold on eBay for £1,000.

In some shops there was even physical fighting, as parents were desperate to head home with a giant carrot on their backseat…

Will you be picking up some Kevin the Carrot goodies? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!