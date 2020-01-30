We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Vanessa Bryant has broken her silence following the death of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.

She took to Instagram earlier today to share an emotional post which explained that she ‘can’t describe the pain right now’, following her double loss.

NBA star Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Seven other people also died in the accident.

In her Instagram post, Vanessa says she wants to thank the ‘millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time’.

The 37-year-old shared a photo of herself with Kobe and their children.

In the tribute, she adds, ‘We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

‘We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.

‘There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

She goes on to share her thoughts on what life will be like now, without her loved ones.

She adds, ‘I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.

‘Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality.’

Vanessa has also changed her profile picture to a photo of her husband and Gianna sharing a moment during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game, at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

In the post, she also outlines details of the MambaOnThree Fund, which is working to support other families affected by the crash.

The foundation’s name pays homage to Kobe, who went by the nickname of Black Mamba throughout his successful career.