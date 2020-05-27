We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Konnie Huq is just one of many parents across the country being forced to home-school their children because of the coronavirus lockdown.

And the former Blue Peter presenter has now confessed being teacher to her sons, Covey, eight, and Huxley, six, is driving her crazy.

Speaking exclusively to GoodToKnow, Konnie said: “I haven’t actually been out in the real wide world this week, but I’m lucky enough to have a garden.

“So after homeschooling the kids Monday to Friday, it’s time to go out and scream and let off steam in the garden, and that’s what I’ve been doing!”

Konnie also revealed how her and her husband Charlie Brooker’s two boys are eating her out of house and home when it comes to fruit.

She told us: “We’re totally out of apples and bananas in this house and when you’ve got kids, it’s not the best things to be out of. Grapes are running low as well, so thank goodness we’ve got a delivery coming to replenish supplies.

“My kids are also cereal addicts, so we can never have enough milk and cereal in this house.”

Konnie went on to confess how strange she’s finding the coronavirus pandemic, especially as her husband Charlie wrote the hit Netflix show Black Mirror – which many have been jokingly comparing it to.

She said, “It’s like we’re in some weird dystopian, near-future scenario, especially when you go out and there are people in masks, and people queuing outside shops.

“People keep asking Charlie, ‘Did you write this? Gosh, can you write a happy ending?'”

Konnie, together with Nicola Lewis from This Girl Can Organise, has launched the Recycle Your Electricals ‘Little Spring Clean’ campaign, and is calling on the nation to recycle their electricals and put them in a bag ready to be recycled when lockdown lifts.