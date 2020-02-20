We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Reality star Kylie Jenner has been slammed by hordes of her followers over a recent snap of her daughter, Stormi.

The self made billionaire is mum to the two-year-old tot, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

The make up mogul regularly shares adorable photos of her little girl, but her latest upload caused some controversy among her fans.

In the snaps, little Stormi can be seen looking at her reflection in a shiny black car, with her curly brown hair tied in an up do.

But it was the fact Stormi was wearing a pair of large, personalised hoop earrings that irritated some commenters.

Slating Kylie’s decision to allow Stormi to wear the jewellery, one angry follower penned, ‘This is why kids shouldn’t have kids. Earrings are dangerous as f**k for a toddler.’

‘It would be so easy for her to get them caught and would yank through her ear,’ another pointed out.

‘Wow she is a baby not a woman 😡,’ raged a third.

‘Those earrings look waaay too heavy for her ears. You’ll stretch her earlobes,’ insisted one more.

Other kind commenters loved the statement look though.

‘Her earrings are so cute! Love them! I’m not gonna hate cause I got my earrings done when I was five weeks and I wouldn’t shame you anyway! Love those earrings girl.’

‘Omg can everyone stop mom shamming kylie like seriously, you can tell how much she loves and takes care of stormi!!,if she wants to put hoops on stormi which are so cool btw then so be it,’ penned a second.

‘Oh wow really mom-shamming over earrings get over it god😂 they’re cute,’ added a third.