Orange is the New Black actress Laura Prepon has welcomed her second child.

The US actress, who is best known for playing convict Alex Vause in the smash hit Netflix drama, took to social media yesterday to share the special news with her followers.

Laura and her husband Ben Foster already share a daughter called Ella, who they welcomed back in 2017.

Laura, who also starred in That ‘70s Show, is yet to confirm the sex of her new tot, but posted a super sweet image of herself with her newborn for the eyes of her 5.9 million followers.

In the shot, the brunette telly star can be seen cradling her baby and kissing its hand.

‘Welcoming home our new bundle of love. Overwhelmed with gratitude. ❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ Laura captioned the upload.

Of course, heaps of Laura’s friends and fans flooded the comment section to send her and her new arrival their well wishes.

‘Beautiful!! Congrats 👏🏾❤️,’ wrote Dwayne Johnson, while chat show host Chelsea Handler penned, ‘Happy birthday to mommy and baby!! Love you.’

‘Congratulations queen of the world,’ wrote one loyal fan.

‘OMGGGGGGGGGGG AWWWWWWWWW🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺💘💘💘💘,’ swooned another.

‘👶💖💖😍😍 congratulations to you and your family. I bet your new bundle is amazingly beautiful. ❤️❤️,’ chipped in a third.

Laura first shared news of her second pregnancy last year with yet another gorgeous photo.

In October she posted an image of herself holding her curly haired little one Ella in her arms, showing off her growing bump in a tight black T-shirt.

‘We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful! #knockedup,’ she wrote beside the post, leaving all her fans thrilled.