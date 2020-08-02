We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Laura Whitmore has revealed that she felt ‘guilty’ after her miscarriage following an unplanned pregnancy.

The Love Island host – who has been in a relationship with fiancé Iain Stirling for more than three years – was told at her 12-week scan that she had sadly lost her baby.

It took Laura a year to finally discuss the tragedy, and in a recent interview she confessed she didn’t know whether she was meant to ‘cry or be emotional’ following the news.

Laura told The Times, ‘It took me a year to talk about my miscarriage. I’d heard about people having miscarriages when they were trying for babies, but my situation was very different.

‘What happens if you weren’t trying for a baby? I had that guilt of, “I wasn’t expecting this,” so then you change your life.

‘But then suddenly you have to change your head again after the miscarriage.’

Laura first discussed her miscarriage in a candid personal essay for website Hot Press last year.

The former I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp presenter reflected on the difficult time, writing, ‘Miscarriages happen to 1 in 3 women. I didn’t know this, because most people just don’t talk about it. Now I’m part of that statistic.

‘I hadn’t planned the pregnancy in the first place, so should I be sad? I was.

‘That feeling was heightened because I felt I had to be sad alone: apart from a handful of people, no one knew.

‘I had to deal with high intensity work situations without anyone around me knowing what was really going on inside my head.

‘Although, maybe that made it easier to deal with – because I wasn’t actually dealing with it.’

Laura added, ‘I poured myself a large glass of wine that didn’t taste as good as I thought it would and I kept on moving forward.

‘Realising now that I do want children and knowing that so many women battle things in silence.’