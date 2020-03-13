Lauren Pope expecting first child with boyfriend Tony Keterman

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lauren Pope has announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tony Keterman.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, who left the reality show just over a year ago, took to her Instagram page to reveal the exciting news that is pregnant with her first child.

The star shared a lovely collage of three printed cut out snaps with her just over one million followers, writing ‘Pure Happiness 💕’.

While one snap shows a hospital scan of the baby, another shows Lauren standing and cradling her growing baby bump as the third shows dad-to-be Tony planting a sweet kiss on Lauren’s bump.

And fans and friends were thrilled for the expectant parents, with the post being quickly flooded with thousands of likes and comments from followers congratulating the pair.

‘Oh wow congrats babe this is such wonderful news 💗💙,’ wrote the reality star’s former TOWIE co-star Ferne McCann.

‘Congrats beautiful ❤️,’ added Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson while former Love Island star Malin Andersson commented, ‘Congratulations ❤️’.

One friend wrote, ‘Omgggggggggg!!! Lauren! 💞You look gorgeous! And I’m so happy for you. How exciting for you!!! 🤱🏼✨’, while another added, ‘Congratulations Lauren, best time. Enjoy before the sleepless nights set in. 😉😍’.

The exciting news comes just a couple of months after Lauren and her businessman boyfriend celebrated their first anniversary.

Gushing about her other half, Lauren wrote on Instagram at the time, ‘The happiest first year of us @tjkhcfx ❤️❤️❤️ I love you so much & promise the best is yet to come 🥰’.

A source revealed to the Sun that the pair met each other over social media, telling the publication, “Lauren and Tony met a couple of months ago after he approached her on social media and asked her out.

“They hit it off straight away. They’re head over heels… he’s a millionaire, and not interested in being famous.

“He’s really into Lauren and this relationship feels different to previous relationships for her as he’s in his thirties and isn’t into drama”.

Big congratulations to the parents-to-be on their exciting news!