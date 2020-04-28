We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lauryn Goodman has given birth to her first child, calling it a 'miracle baby'.

The Ex On The Beach star – who previously revealed the dad is England footballer Kyle Walker – announced the news she’d become a mum, with a picture of her beaming as she held her newborn.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “I want to introduce you all to my #MiracleBaby.

“It was the first night in the SnüzPod and it felt so great to have the [baby] so close to me all night. Whenever a feed was due I could just reach on in there.

“This has truly been the biggest blessing and I keep crying just thinking I can’t believe I’ve made you and you are here. I find myself just staring in awe thinking I have made this little special human.”

Lauryn – who feared she couldn’t conceive having been diagnosed with endometriotis – continued: “You have defied all odds and you are the best thing to have ever happened to me. Words can’t describe the love I feel for you already.

“My #endo baby – you have been so strong and I cannot wait to start this journey with you.”

Not revealing the little one’s gender just yet, Lauryn finished by saying it “needs its first hair cut already!”

Lauryn revealed Kyle was the father of her baby in February.

Speaking to the Sun, she said: “Rumours and gossip are starting to circulate and I’d rather people heard it from the horse’s mouth so I want to stop all the speculation once and for all.

“Kyle Walker and I are expecting a baby in April and it was conceived during a period we had both split from our previous partners.

“This will be the last time I comment on it and I will only be sharing the positive journey going forward.”