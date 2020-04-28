We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Glee actress Lea Michele is reportedly expecting her first child.

According to People, the American actress and singer is set to welcome her first baby with her husband Zandy Reich later this year.

Lea and the entrepeanuer tied the knot in March last year and are said to be thrilled that they are starting a family.

“They’ve always wanted to be parents,” a source said.

While Lea is yet to confirm or deny the rumours herself, she shared a selfie on Instagram in which she can be seen looking rather content this week.

In the snap, the 33-year-old star can be seen soaking up some sunlight, smiling with her eyes shut while looking up into the rays.

Looking natural and fresh faced, she gave nothing away with her caption for the image, writing, ‘Vitamin D ☀️.’

Upon hearing the reports, Lea’s fans couldn’t help but compare the news of her potential pregnancy to musical series, Glee, in which her character Rachel Berry falls pregnant in 2020.

‘IT’S 2020 LEA MICHELE IS PREGNANT GUESS WHO WAS ALSO PREGNANT IN 2020??? RACHEL BERRY,’ one excited Tweeter wrote.

‘What in the coincidence? Y’all remember on the final episode of #Glee where Rachel Berry was pregnant in 2020 as the surrogate for Blaine & Kurt? Well now in real life in 2020, Lea Michele and her husband are expecting their first child,’ exclaimed another.

The claims that Lea is set to become a mother comes after she opened up about suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that can sometimes make it harder for women to conceive.

“I went to a great doctor, and the minute she looked at me, she was like, ‘Oh, you have PCOS.’ It explained everything,” she said.

“Through diet, I have been able to manage it. But I am very fortunate. There are way more extreme versions of PCOS that women have a lot of difficulty with – mine is not as intense.

‘Which is why I haven’t really talked about it, because there are women who have it so much more intense.

‘Now, I feel like I am at the healthiest place in my entire life. It’s not that I’m the thinnest, because I’m not the thinnest I’ve been. But when I was the thinnest, I was not being the healthiest. I’m definitely the most mentally, physically, and spiritually sound that I’ve ever been.”