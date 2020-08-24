Glee actress Lea Michele welcomes first child with husband Zandy Reich

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations are in order for Lea Michele and Zandy Reich, who have reportedly become parents for the first time.

Lea Michele gave birth to the couple’s son on August 20th, a source has confirmed to People.

The source added, “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful. He’s been an easy baby so far”.

Lea and Zandy are said to have named their baby Ever Leo, but the news has not yet been confirmed on either of their social media accounts.

Lea’s pregnancy was first announced in April, after a source revealed the couple had “always wanted” to be parents.

In May, she shared an Instagram update cradling her baby bump with a caption that read, ‘so grateful’.

Lea chose to keep updates fairly lowkey, but did share another pregnancy photo earlier this month.

Her second bump photo was uploaded on August 14th, and didn’t have a caption.

But fans were very excited for the mum-to-be, with many liking her update.

The post received over 400,000 likes, but fans were unable to comment as Lea has them turned off.

Lea and Zandy have been together since 2017, and Zandy proposed in April 2018.

The star shared a photo of her hugely anticipated engagement ring to fans, and it’s absolutely stunning!

Her caption simply read, ‘Yes’ alongside a ring emoji.

The couple married in March 2019, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Northern California.

Opening up to People, the star said her relationship keeps her ‘grounded’.

“When I’m not working, I’m at home with my cat, with my family, with my boyfriend, with the people that I love — and that’s how I reset, and that’s how I center myself.

“It’s so important to tune out the noise and the unnecessary, and just focus on the people that you love because they know you better than anyone.”

We can’t wait to learn more about the couple’s new arrival!