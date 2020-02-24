We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Emmerdale actor Liam Fox has tied the knot with his co-star fiancé, Joanna Hudson.

The telly star, who is known for playing the role of Dan Spencer on the ITV soap, met his now-wife back at Salford University 27 years ago, although they didn’t find romance until 2017.

Liam popped the question to Joanna, who has also appeared on Emmerdale as Ross Barton’s doctor, in April last year, sharing the sweet moment with an Instagram post of the pair, teamed with a classic ‘she said yes’ caption.

The loved up couple married in a lavish wedding ceremony, attended by a host of famous faces like Denise Van Outen, Lisa Riley and Fiona Wade.

READ MORE:Emmerdale star Lyndon Ogbourne welcomes first son with wife Marina

Opening up about the special day, Liam swooned, “It was everything I’d hoped for an more, so I’m chuffed. Me and JoJo were the last ones on the dance floor at 2.50am.”

Speaking to OK! magazine about the moment she walked down the aisle, Joanna added, “He was looking at me crying so I was trying so hard to hold back the tears too.”

Back in 2015, Joanna suffered a frightening health scare when she was told she had a life threatening tumour.

Admitting that the health battle gave her a go-for-it mind set when it came to planning the wedding, she said, “After nearly dying, I didn’t care about the expense.”

“We got carried away,” Liam went on.