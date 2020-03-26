We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lily Allen has shared a rare picture of her two daughters and is clearly not enjoying being in isolation with them.

The Smile singer is one of many parents who’ve been forced to home school their children in quaranting after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a UK lockdown thanks to coronavirus.

And she joked she’s already aged ’10 years in as many days,’ as she posed for a selfie with her daughters Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven.

She wrote: “I’ve aged 10 years in as many days. I’m tired and scared, but while we’re stuck inside for reasons beyond our control, it’s worth reminding ourselves that many families are driven FROM their homes, for a multitude of reasons, financial burdens, war, domestic violence, or even climate change.

“‘We are very lucky really.”

Lily and her daughters are self-isolating with her actor boyfriend David Harbour.

David had been filming Netflix show Stranger Things in Atlanta when the coronavirus pandemic begin to spread but rushed to be by Lily’s side, due to the fact he suffers with his mental health and didn’t want to be quarantined alone in New York.

Lily shares her two daughters with her ex-husband Sam Cooper, who she divorced in January 2019, two years after they broke up.

The singer has previously said she and Sam have a “friendly relationship” and make sure they get a week each with their daughters.

She has told the Mirror, “It’s useful for my work, when he’s got them, I can do that.”

However, it’s unclear whether Lily and Sam are keeping up this arrangement during the lockdown, as it’s been recommended children stay in one place rather than moving between parents if they’re from split families.