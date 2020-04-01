We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lisa Faulkner has blessed the internet with a seriously delicious sounding baking hack.

The actress and presenter, who was crowned the winner of the 2010 series of Celebrity MasterChef, took to Instagram alongside her partner John Torode to share a genius apple pie tip to try out during the coronavirus lockdown.

In light of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic is having on the country, we’re all having to make the best of what we have in the kitchen.

And Lisa and John’s scrumptious sounding trick is the perfect way to create something delicious – even if you suspect you don’t have lots of ingredients.

The iconic telly couple’s apple pie recipe doesn’t even call for any pastry to be made.

Sharing a video clip of the pair whipping up the delicacy in order to treat her 231,000 followers to the recipe, Lisa penned a caption reading, ‘Cheats apple pie with no pastry!’

“This is John’s genius recipe and I love it because we don’t need pastry, all you need is bread, white bread or brown bread,” Lisa explains in the video.

Food expert John even went on to compare the sweet snack to an apple pie from fast food chain, McDonald’s.

The super simple method involves cooking apples in sugar, butter, water and vanilla and then rolling out slices of bread, filling it with the apples and baking it with a brushing of melted butter and a sprinkle of sugar.

Lots of Lisa and John’s loyal fans took to the comment section to praise them for sharing the cooking tips during this tough time.

‘Love watching you guys after a hard shift in ambulance control yesterday,’ one key worker penned.

‘I am loving these videos 💖 You’re making cooking so accessible and you bring a smile to my face too … thank you 😊,’ chipped in a second grateful commenter.

Meanwhile a third agreed, ‘Can I just say a big thank you to you both. No longer am I stuck with what to do for dinner! And you’re both so lovely thank you.’