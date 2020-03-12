We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Actress Lisa Faulkner has opened up about her struggles with IVF and adoption.

The famous telly face, who is married to TV chef John Torode, told Lorraine Kelly how she and her ex husband Chris Coghill’s struggle to conceive impacted her mental state.

After the failed IVF attempts, Lisa adopted her daughter Billie, who is now 14.

“I struggled with lots and lots of IVF which failed and going through the adoption process, which meant I was always stressed and in this angst,” she explained.

Telling how she keeps her anxiety at bay, the ex EastEnders star went on, “For me, wellness and mental health means self-care. We all struggle at times in our life with anxiety and stress and feeling below par. To me, I have to keep that in touch.”

Going on to open up about the tough loss she suffered as a teenager, Lisa continued, “My mum died when I was 16, which is when I started feeling very low. Since then, I’ve had to keep talking to people to make sure I don’t sink very low. I’ve lived my life in front of the spotlight since I was 16, which can be positive and negative.

“Walking helps clear my head and gives me that sense of calm.”

Lisa recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her late mother on social media, to honour the anniversary of her death.

‘31 years without my beautiful mummy…I know that she is all around..but would love just to sit and chat to her once more ..I love you mummy and am thinking of you today and your wonderful friends and family and of course daddy and Toria who will all be raising a glass to you later. Thank you for giving me all the tools I needed. I love you ❤️,’ she penned beside a nostalgic image of her dear parent.