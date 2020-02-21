We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

An Australian mum’s video went viral online after she filmed her nine-year-old son in floods of tears.

In the hard to watch clip, the little boy, now known to be Quaden Bayles, can be seen distraught and sobbing in the car, threatening to take his own life because of nasty bullying.

“I want to die right now, I want to slam my head into a glass. Someone kill me,” he can be heard saying through his cries.

“I want someone to kill me…I want to die,” he goes on.

Taking to social media to share the video, his mum Yarrakka explained that Quaden’s emotional meltdown had stemmed from relentless bullying from his classmates.

“This is the impact bullying has on a nine year old kid who just wants to go to school, get an education and have fun,” Yarrakka said.

“Now we have a severely suicidal child who is sick of the bullying that is every single day that he attends school or is in public.

“It’s every single f****** day and we’re sick of it.”

Now, the Queensland schoolboy, who has a form of dwarfism, has revived a tsunami of support from social media users around the world, as well as a huge global star.

Aussie actor, Hugh Jackman, who is known for his roles in movies like The Greatest Showman and X-Men, shared a personal video on his Twitter account, sending his love to Quaden.

“Quaden, you are stronger than you know mate, and no matter what, you’ve got a friend in me,” he said.

“So, everyone lets please be kind to each other – bullying is not okay,” Hugh added.

“Life is hard enough, so let’s remember, every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle, so let’s just be kind.”