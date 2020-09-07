We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lorraine Kelly celebrated a very special milestone over the weekend, as she and husband Steve celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary.

To celebrate this special milestone, Lorraine took to Instagram to share photos of the couple both past and present.

Her first update was a throwback from their wedding day, which looked like a very traditional Scottish ceremony!

In her caption, Lorraine wrote, ‘So this happened 28 years ago! Happy anniversary to my husband Steve who makes me laugh and is always in my corner.’

Following this update, the presenter also shared another photo showing her and Steve celebrating at The Ivy.

In the photo, Lorraine and Steve posed with desserts with ‘Happy Anniversary’ iced on them. How lovely!

In her caption, Lorraine thanked the couple’s daughter Rosie for the present. She said, ‘A lovely lunch as a present from @rosiekellysmith at #theivymarlowgarden to celebrate our anniversary. Just perfect xxxx’

Throughout the day, the couple received lots of well wishes from fans to celebrate the couple.

One wrote, ‘Looks fabulous😊💕👍 happy anniversary 💞 xx’

Another added, ‘Happy anniversary you gorgeous pair❤❤❤🍾🥂🎊🎉🎈🎂’

A third wrote, ‘What a lovely present. Hope you enjoyed it. Xxx😘❤️’

And a fourth added, ‘Happy Anniversary to a lovely couple 🎊💒💕😘’

Lorraine and Steve married on 5th September 1992, and welcomed daughter Rosie in 1994.

The presenter doesn’t often share photos of them together, so fans were in for a treat as she shared two to celebrate their big day.

Last year, Lorraine celebrated her 60th birthday in a very unique way and was excited to share the news with fans.

She revealed that she’d be joining NASA astronauts for a special birthday event, saying, “It’s going to be really touching and I’ll probably cry. It’s a fulfilment of a lifetime ambition.”

Happy anniversary Lorraine and Steve! We hope you had a lovely weekend celebrating.