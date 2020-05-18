Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt expecting first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are expecting their first child.

The long-time couple, who got together back in 2017 when they appeared on the ITV matchmaking show together coming second place in the series, have announced that they are expecting their first child.

Taking to Instagram mum-to-be Camilla shared an adorable and pretty hilarious video of her and partner Jamie sitting on their sofa at home.

The expectant mum is then seen doing a sweet little dance to Vanilla Ice’s classic song Ice Ice Baby before passing dad-to-be a piece of paper, which he seems pretty happy about.

The sweet video then follows the piece of paper as it is (virtually) passed around their friends and family all of whom seem ecstatic at whatever they read on it.

At the end of the video the camera returns to Camilla and Jamie who flip the piece of paper around to reveal to viewers that the sheet shows a baby scan.

Alongside the sweet video, Camilla wrote, ‘So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special 🤔,’ joking, ‘and we’re not talking about the video… 🥳💃🥰🤗 #17weeks #October2020’.

Jamie shared the same adorable video, with both posts raking up thousands of likes and comments and Camilla’s gaining over one million views.

‘Oh my this is just beautifully amazing I’m so happy for you both congratulations!’ wrote Love Island star Olivia Bowen who appeared in the 2016 run. ‘This video had me grinning all the way through – so adorable ❤️’.

‘OMG congratulations!!!! This is so lovely you guys ♥️♥️ 💕💕💕,’ added Olivia Atwood, who reached third place with Chris Hughes in the same year as Camilla and Jamie.

Amber Davies, who won the series with Kem Cetinay commented, ‘OMG I CANT BELIEVE IT! Congratulations!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’, while fellow islanders Gabby Allen and Alex Beattie wrote, ‘Oh wow!!! 😍😍😍😍 Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’ and ‘Massive congratulations! So happy for you both! ❤️❤️’.

Big congratulations to the pair on their exciting news!