We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are expecting their second child together.

The Love Island couple, who are already parents to two-year-old son Freddie George, took to their respective Instagram accounts with an adorable photo shoot snap to reveal that they are set to become a family of four.

Taken from a photo shoot with new! magazine, the image shows pregnant Cara lifting up her top to expose her growing bump, while husband Nathan, who has the pair’s older son sitting on his shoulders, is planting a kiss on her bump as she kisses Freddie on the lips.

‘We are so excited to let you know our very nappy news in the latest @new_magazine,’ the excited parents wrote alongside their posts. ‘Buy the magazine to read the full story ❤’.

Speaking about how they plan to reveal the sex of their second baby, Nathan said, “We’re not going to say how we’re doing it, but it’s going to be mind blowing. We want to find out the sex because you can paint their room and buy their clothes”.

“I’m just too impatient,” added Cara. “If we had a boy and a girl and went for a third, we’d be like, ‘Let’s have a surprise’. But we really want a girl.”

“As long as he or she’s healthy,” added Nathan, “but we’d like a boy and a girl – and then I’d tie my testicles in a knot!”

“You chat rubbish,” Cara jokingly continued, “because I said to you about having a vasectomy, so don’t give it the big’un, because you wouldn’t,” to which Nathan added, “This is an ongoing debate!”.

Speaking about having more children, Cara continued, “I’m like, maybe when they’re both at school, then I’d go again. But then what if it’s another boy?

“I’m getting my head around it being a boy a bit more,” she went on. “They’re going to be two years apart, so they’ll probably beat each other up when they’re little. But when they’re older they’d have similar interests. And boys love their mums.”

“Freddie’s becoming a mummy’s boy,” Nathan sweetly revealed. “He’s so affectionate.”

Big congrats to the pair on their exciting news!