Love Island star Jess Hayes has revealed the devastating news she’s lost her and her fiance Dan Lawry’s baby boy Teddy at 19 weeks – just days after announcing she was pregnant.

The reality star – who won the first series of the ITV2 show – announced the tragic news on Instagram.

She shared a picture of a little teddy bear next to her son’s tiny footprints, as well as a handwritten tag showing that Teddy was delivered yesterday morning, weighing 183g.

She added a heartfelt poem, writing, ‘To Our little Teddy 💔👼🏽 . I’m so sorry I couldn’t keep you safe for a little while longer. I’m sorry I couldn’t take you home.

‘I’m sorry we had to say goodbye this way it wasn’t supposed to be like this. The pain is unbearable and I feel like I’m drowning in grief.

‘My mind spinning thinking of all the what ifs and questions of who you would of grown up to be.

‘When will I wake up. From this awful nightmare.’

She continued: ‘I wish I could of stared at your beautiful face a little while longer and held you in my arms forever.

‘I look down at my empty stomach where you should still be growing safely and i feel so empty without you there no kicks no flutters ..’

Jess, who is a mum to 17-month-old son Presley, also said she could see how much Teddy looked like his brother.

‘I could see Presley in you, you were so beautiful, perfectly formed,’ she wrote. ‘You would never get to play together and be best friends in this world and that hurts so much he would of loved you his little brother so much .

‘I’m grateful that we shared 19 weeks together and I carried you for as long as I could before it was your time to gain your wings..

‘You will always be our beautiful son and I promise you will hold the biggest place in our hearts forever my sweet angel.’