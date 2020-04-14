We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and her fiance Ryan Thomas welcomed their first child together, Roman, five weeks ago.

But, while they’ve had to spend the majority of their newborn’s life in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the former TOWIE star is embracing her new role.

Taking to Instagram to share a makeup-free picture of herself cradling her son, she opened up about the realities of parenting in isolation, telling her followers she had ‘eye bags and unwashed hair’.

Looking incredible in all black tracksuit bottoms, bra and cardigan, Lucy captioned the picture: “Isolation attire as a new mum.

“Comfy loungewear suitable for breast feeding & with a little baby sick over me, no makeup as I’ve had to give up trying to cover these bags haha and I’m not entirely sure the last time I washed my hair!”

When Lucy and Ryan welcomed Roman into the world last month, Lucy shared an adorable picture of the moment they took him home from the hospital.

The black and white snap showed proud parent Lucy looking at her new baby boy, while his dad carried him out in a car seat, both dressed in tracksuits with their backs to the camera.

Lucy opened up about the moment they walked out of the hospital as a family of three on Instagram, describing it as “surreal”, and revealed how Ryan was far more cautious than usual when it came to driving his new son home.

She wrote: “This was one of the most surreal moments of my life that I will cherish forever. When we left hospital to head home with our new baby.

“On our way home I’ve never seen Ryan drive so slowly & sensibly in my life. I sat in the back watching my beautiful boy.”