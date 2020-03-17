We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas welcomed their first child together earlier this month.

And the TOWIE star has shared an adorable picture of the moment she and her former Coronation Street actor fiance took baby Roman home from the hospital.

The black and white snap shows proud parent Lucy looking at her new baby boy, while his dad carries him out in a car seat, both dressed in tracksuits with their backs to the camera.

Lucy opened up about the moment they walked out of the hospital as a family of three on Instagram, describing it as “surreal”, and revealed how Ryan was far more cautious than usual when it came to driving his new son home.

She wrote: “This was one of the most surreal moments of my life that I will cherish forever. When we left hospital to head home with our new baby.

“On our way home I’ve never seen Ryan drive so slowly & sensibly in my life. I sat in the back watching my beautiful boy.”

Lucy and Ryan – who already has a daughter, Scarlett, from his past relationship with Tina O’Brien – announced they’d welcomed Roman into the world earlier this month.

Lucy revealed the exciting news to her fans with an adorable photo of her new little one – an she even revealed the baby’s gender and sweet name.

Posting a lovely black and white photo of the newborn curled up sleeping, the new mum revealed to her over one and a half million followers that she and partner Ryan had welcomed a baby boy.

Writing alongside the photo, the star told fans that the pair had named their son, ‘💙 Roman Ravello Thomas 💙’.

And it seems as though Lucy and Ryan had a very special reason for picking this name for their little one, as Ravello is a town in Italy, where the pair got engaged last summer.