Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas welcome first child together

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have welcomed their first child together.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star took to her Instagram page to announce the exciting news to her fans with an adorable photo of her new little one – an she even revealed the baby’s gender and sweet name.

Posting a lovely black and white photo of the newborn curled up sleeping, the new mum revealed to her over one and a half million followers that she and partner Ryan had welcomed a baby boy.

Writing alongside the photo, the star told fans that the pair had named their son, ‘💙 Roman Ravello Thomas 💙’.

And it seems as though Lucy and Ryan had a very special reason for picking this name for their little one, as Ravello is a town in Italy, where the pair got engaged last summer.

“I originally planned to do it at the hotel we were staying at in Positano,” Ryan told OK! at the time. “I had booked two Italian singers who were going to perform on our balcony while I proposed, but at the last minute I changed my mind.

“Earlier in the day we stopped for lunch at a five-star hotel called Villa TreVille and I just thought, oh my God, this would be the perfect place to propose.”

Fans and friends were thrilled for the couple about their adorable new arrival, with the post raking up thousands of likes and comments in just a few hours from followers wishing them congratulations.

‘I thought you had gone a bit quiet,’ wrote fellow former TOWIE star Sam Faiers. ‘Huge congratulations on the birth of your beautiful baby boy 😘❤️ lots of love. Xxxx’.

‘Congratulations Lucy beautiful 💙💙🎉🎉 x x,’ added the Essex-based show’s Jess Wright while The Body Coach creator Joe Wicks commented, ‘Yes Lucy 🎉 Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️lots of love to you all’.

Big congratulations to Lucy and Ryan on their lovely news!