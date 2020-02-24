The Only Way Is Essex star Lydia Bright welcomes baby girl

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lydia Bright is a mum!

The former The Only Way Is Essex star has welcomed her first child, revealing that she has given birth to a baby girl.

Confirming the exciting news to HELLO! Magazine, the TV star said, “My darling girl has arrived. I am so overwhelmed with love, she is absolutely perfect.”

Lydia revealed that she gave birth to the little one on Friday, just days before her due date.

Opening up about the impending birth last week, the now mum-of-one posted a photo to her Instagram page that shows her relaxing on a body cushion in a dressing gown.

‘One week to go until due date,’ she wrote alongside the candid snap.

‘I often post only my best pictures on Instagram, my personal magazine. But today I am posting the real, raw, unedited deal’.

‘No I can’t wear bras anymore because they dig in,’ she opened up to her over one million followers. ‘I wash my hair probably once a week (tonight my scalp got a treat,) and my nails haven’t seen a salon in well over a month.

‘But all of this self care neglect is for a good reason,’ she continued. ‘I am working so hard to complete my whole home renovation in time for my babies arrival, cleaning, organising,

‘I even have my own tool kit now,’ Lydia went on, further commenting on the traumatic burglary of her house last week. ‘I am so busy with my business and work tying to tie up loose ends so I can take time off when Dinky arrives and on top of that I have had to deal with being burgled and a looming court case (a tenant not paying rent 😡)

‘So this is my reality,’ she finished. ‘Bridget Jones knickers and all. I’m nine months pregnant and absolutely exhausted, the old glamorous Lydia will be back soon’.

Let’s hope Lydia and her little one are well as they start their new lives together!

Big congrats to Lydia on her lovely new arrival ❤️