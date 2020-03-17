We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kardashian family friend Malika Haqq has welcomed her first child into the world.

The actress and TV star, who is well known for being best friends with Khloe Kardashian, took to social media last night to share news of her tiny new arrival.

Malika and the father of her newborn son, ex boyfriend O.T. Genasis, both shared gorgeous photos of their new tot, prompting plenty of celebratory comments from their Instagram followers.

Posting an image of her hand with her new baby’s and his father’s, Malika revealed the little one’s name.

‘♠️ Ace Flores 3.14.2020,’ she simply penned.

Of course, the Kardashian sisters bombarded the comment section with love for their friend and her new baby.

Kim penned, ‘He’s perfect!!!! We can’t wait to meet him! Love you so much!!!’

‘Life is beautiful 🥰 can’t wait to smell him 😊,’ added Kourtney.

The Kardashian ladies’ little sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner sent their love too.

‘ace!!!!!! i can’t wait to meet him!!🖤🖤,’ wrote billionaire make-up mogul Kylie, while supermodel Kendall continued, ‘congrats!!! love you.’

Meanwhile, rapper O.T. shared a beautiful photo of the new baby’s face, writing, ‘♠️ Ace. I love you 03.14.20.’

Malika and O.T. called time on their romance last year, after dating for two years, but have remained civil throughout their split, for the sake of their little boy.

‘Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,’ Malika told her followers recently.

‘I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival.

‘My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.’