‘I’m helpless’ Martin Lewis makes adorable confession about daughter Sapphire

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Martin Lewis has opened up about his seven-year-old daughter Sapphire in a recent interview.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Martin Lewis told fans that he finds it difficult to say “no” to his daughter because he wants to “make her happy”. How sweet!

The Money Saving Expert founder also joked about Sapphire’s “special power” as he explains why he finds it so hard to turn down her requests.

He revealed, “When my daughter was born, I remember saying: ‘I’ll buy her everything she needs, but not everything she wants’. Unfortunately, I didn’t factor in her special power. Those eyes.”

Martin added, “I’m helpless and usually resort to saying, ‘Ask mummy’, because mummy is stronger than me. We don’t splurge on her, but one of my greatest joys is making her happy.”

Martin Lewis and wife Lara Lewington married in 2009 and welcomed daughter Sapphire in 2012.

Recently Martin had to defend Lara against cruel comments from trolls on social media.

He’s been helping fans during the pandemic but unfortunately has attracted some negative comments from a few Twitter users.

Sapphire is the couple’s only daughter and Martin also makes sure he makes time to have quality time with her every night.

He said, “No matter what’s happening, the working day finishes at 6pm. That’s when I have an hour and a half of normal life with my little girl… telly, reading stories and putting her to bed.”

Martin’s own experiences have shaped his parenting, as he revealed he lost his mum at a young age.

Martin added, “I lost my mother when I was 11 and wonder if that has changed me as a father. In the back of my head I’ve got this idea that I want to be there for her until she’s 20. Anything after that is a bonus.”