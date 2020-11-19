We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has shared a new tool to check if your landlord is correctly licensed, if not, you could get thousands back.

He has been helping us throughout lockdown with his money saving tips and tricks – including how to get cash back for working from home – and now Martin Lewis has shared a new tool which can help renters get back money they’re owed.

According to legislation, some privately rented homes need a property licence before they can be rented out to tenants – this shows the property is suitable to be lived in and managed to an acceptable standard.

If a landlord isn’t properly licensed – they could owe tenants thousands of pounds.

But, there’s a catch, it’s only applies to tenants in London. But you, or someone you know could end up being due thousands of pounds worth in rent refunds if yours or their London landlord doesn’t have the right documentation.

With different London boroughs having different property licensing rules, the Mayor of London has launched a property licensing checker – an online tool which will quickly tell you if your landlord needs a license or not.

If you find out your property does need a license you will still have to do your research to find out if your landlord has the documentation. And if not, the implications could be huge.