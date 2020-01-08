Matalan has come under fire for selling crop tops for young girls, as part of matching sportswear for parents and children.

Mums have taken to social media to criticise Matalan for selling the revealing clothing, concerned that young girls are being targeted by New Year fitness marketing campaigns.

The controversial clothing is made by Soulexe, and includes a pink Frozen themed crop top featuring images of Anna and Elsa alongside snowflakes.

Writing on Facebook, a page called Let Clothes Be Clothes criticised this, with one user writing, ‘Today I opened an email from Matalan which had an empowering-sounding subject but actually promoted workout clothes for the “full family,” comprising women, men, and young girls. Young girls this age should be playing sports or engaging in active lifestyles, not joining in the January weight loss craze.’

The admins of the page added, ‘Has anyone else noticed this? (please click to see the full image) Past two years this seems to be a thing – not kids getting active in January, but specifically girls…’

Another user replied, writing, ‘why would a 2 year old need sport leggings and crop top? Nothing wrong with promoting sports for kids per se but why no boys selection when you click on the sportswear title? Just brings up men/women’s/girls.’

One pointed out that it seemed to only be for girls, adding, ‘Just had a look on their website – they only stock sportswear for girls, not boys. How odd.’

A third agreed, saying, ‘Nothing wrong with promoting sports for kids per se but why no boys selection when you click on the sportswear title?’

A fourth added, ‘My views on four-year-olds needing skin tight, revealing workout clothes are a whole other rant!’

However, Matalan have responded to this saying that they offer sportswear for the whole family. A spokeswoman for the company said, ‘As a family retailer, Matalan offers a wide range of products for different age groups and uses.’

