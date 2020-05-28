We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan and Harry are worried about their son Archie’s safety after they report serious drone issue.

The couple moved to LA almost three months to start a new life for themselves away from royal duties and the public eye.

Despite previously fitting high screens around their plush home, they’ve since been inundated with drones flying ahead.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are concerned for their son Archie’s safety after they’ve noticed an increase in the number of drones flying above their Beverley Hills home.

The couple stepped away from royal duties earlier this year in a bid to live a more private lifestyle.

But with people eager to see the couple and their one-year-old son, its understood photographers have been going to extreme lengths to get exclusive pictures of the family.

According to reports by Daily Beast there have been at least five drone-related incidents at the mansion so far this month.

The couple are said to have reported the incidents to to the authorities, after the drones were reportedly flown as low as 20 feet above the property.

They are reportedly staying at a home owned by their friend Tyler Perry and are considering hiring their own security team – which will be paid for by themselves.

A friend to the couple said, ‘They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can’t just assume that. Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them,’

When have the incidents, Megan and Harry are concerned about, taken place?

One incident took place on Memorial Day, when Prince Harry and Meghan were outside with Archie at their pool.

And in recent months there have been photos and videos published of the couple walking their dogs outside their home.

The insider added, ‘But, aside from that, imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel? To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?’

‘It’s like people forget they are real people. But this is a real family. They are not asking for any special treatment; they are just asking for the safety and security we all expect in our own homes to be respected.’