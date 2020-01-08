Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance yesterday since their six week break away from royal duties.

Mum Meghan made an adorable revelation about the royal pair’s son, baby Archie, about how he found their trip to Canada.

This royal news comes after it was reported that Meghan and Harry offered a sweet act of kindness to a stranger during their New Year’s hike.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent the time off with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, mainly away in Canada.

After arriving back in the UK from their stint away from the spotlight, Harry and Meghan took on their first engagement of the year, visiting the Canadian High Commission in London, in order to thank the Canadian people for their warm welcome during their visit to the country.

During the event, Duchess Meghan spilled some details about how seven-month-old Archie found the family’s time away from home.

Speaking to diplomats, former actress Meghan explained, “My goodness it was just such an incredible time we were able to have there and with our son too.

“And just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people also just walk around and just see the beauty of Canada. To see Archie go ‘ahh’ when you walk by and just see how stunning it is, so it meant a lot to us,” she sweetly added.

Sounds like baby Archie had a lovely time taking in the Canadian sights.

Harry went on to praise Canada for its beauty and welcoming nature too.

“What a wonderful place you live in. Thank you so much for having us – not that any of you had anything to do with it,” he laughed.

“But the warmth and hospitality that we were shown while there was unbelievable, and that’s exactly why we chose to go out there, so thank you.”

The Sussex family left royal fans swooning over baby Archie’s sweetness as they reflected on 2019 with a reminiscent Instagram post.

In the slideshow of images from the busy year, a photo of little Archie in the arms of his father can be seen.

In the photo, most likely taken in Canada, Archie and Prince Harry are both sporting cosy woollen hats and coats, standing beside a stunning lake, with Harry proudly grinning at his son.