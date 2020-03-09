We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Duchess Meghan Markle paid a visit to Robert Clack secondary school in Dagenham last week.



During the engagement, Meghan opened up about life as a mother and her baby son Archie’s development.

The special appearance came as part of Meghan and her husband Prince Harry’s handful of final royal engagements.

The pair confirmed their decision to step back from being senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

Following the shock announcement, the couple have made their move across the pond to Canada with their ten-month-old son Archie Harrison.

While it is thought she and Prince Harry opted not to bring the tot back to the UK for their final stint as senior royals, Meghan made sure to share some sweet updates on her little one.

Speaking to students about the importance of International Women’s Day during her East London school visit, Meghan reportedly mentioned how much of a priceless impact her son has had on her life.

According to the Daily Mail, one pupil reported, “She was talking about how having Archie has changed her life and how important motherhood is.”

Meghan also gave a rare insight into Archie’s development, saying, “He’s exactly ten months today and he’s started trying to walk.”

Go Archie!

Meghan’s school trip left royal fans delighted, with many praising her for her thoughtful work.

