Meghan Markle just shared the most adorable update on her and Prince Harry’s baby son Archie

So lovely to hear!
Caitlin Elliott

    • Duchess Meghan Markle paid a visit to Robert Clack secondary school in Dagenham last week.

    The special appearance came as part of Meghan and her husband Prince Harry’s handful of final royal engagements.

    The pair confirmed their decision to step back from being senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

    Credit: Getty

    Following the shock announcement, the couple have made their move across the pond to Canada with their ten-month-old son Archie Harrison.

    While it is thought she and Prince Harry opted not to bring the tot back to the UK for their final stint as senior royals, Meghan made sure to share some sweet updates on her little one.

    Credit: Getty

    Speaking to students about the importance of International Women’s Day during her East London school visit, Meghan reportedly mentioned how much of a priceless impact her son has had on her life.

    According to the Daily Mail, one pupil reported, “She was talking about how having Archie has changed her life and how important motherhood is.”

    View this post on Instagram

    50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” – The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    Meghan also gave a rare insight into Archie’s development, saying, “He’s exactly ten months today and he’s started trying to walk.”

    Go Archie!

    Meghan’s school trip left royal fans delighted, with many praising her for her thoughtful work.

    You’re Phenomenal, Megs!😍😍♥️♥️♥️,’ one wrote.

    Meghan you’re my inspiration amazing lady❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️, ‘ added another.

    This visit was everything👏👏👏👏👏, agreed a third, while a fourth chipped in, ‘Keep up the your good work. ❤️.’

