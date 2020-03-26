We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has announced her first role since stepping back from the Royal Family alongside husband Prince Harry.

The former Suits actress carried out her final engagements as a senior royal last month alongside husband Prince Harry.

After much speculation about what the former Suits actress would go on to do after stepping back as a senior royal, it has finally been revealed that the Duchess of Sussex will be working with Disney for her next role.

Taking to Twitter to confirm the exciting news, Disney Nature, which looks after all of the animal-centric productions, revealed that Duchess Meghan will be working them on a new original movie.

Meghan will be working with Disney on their new original movie Elephant, which she will be narrating.

‘Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys,’ wrote Disney Nature on Twitter. ‘Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman’.

The new movie will be available to watch on new streaming service Disney+ and will hit screens on 3rd April.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex carried out their final engagements as senior members of the Royal Family last month, after announcing that they would stepping back from the Royal Family back in January.

Speaking about their next steps at the time, the couple said, ‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

‘This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity’.