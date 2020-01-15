The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has reportedly signed a deal to work with movie giant, Disney, for a very special reason.

Meghan Markle has reportedly signed up to work with Disney for an upcoming project.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have signed a voice over deal in exchange for something very special.

This royal news comes after Meghan and her husband Prince Harry revealed why they moved to Windsor ahead of the birth of their son, Archie.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, announced their departure from the royal family earlier this month, confirming they are set to step back from their roles as senior royals and become ‘financially independent’.

Now, it has been reported that Meghan has signed a voice-over deal with Disney in exchange for a donation to a charity that works to protect elephants.

According to The Times, former Suits actress Meghan requested for the donation to be made to Elephants Without Border, an organisation that works to protect the endangered animals from poaching.

The specifics of Meghan’s Disney project are not yet known, although it is thought that she recorded the voiceover work before she and Prince Harry embarked on their six-week break from royal duties at the end of 2019.

The Duke and Duchess previously worked with Elephants Without Border when they spent time in Botswana back in 2017, supporting the charity with a conservation project to protect the elephants – so it’s clearly a cause close to their hearts.

In August last year, a series of photographs from the special project was shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram in honour of World Elephant Day.

Since the Sussexes shared the news of their exit from the royal family, Her Majesty the Queen has confirmed that her grandson and Meghan will spend time living between Canada and the UK with their baby son, Archie.

In a statement, the monarch explained, ‘My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

‘Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

‘It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

‘These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.’