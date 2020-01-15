Trending:

The touching reason Meghan Markle has reportedly signed up to star in a new Disney project

Such a wonderful cause!
Caitlin Elliott

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has reportedly signed a deal to work with movie giant, Disney, for a very special reason.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, announced their departure from the royal family earlier this month, confirming they are set to step back from their roles as senior royals and become ‘financially independent’.

Now, it has been reported that Meghan has signed a voice-over deal with Disney in exchange for a donation to a charity that works to protect elephants.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry

Credit: Getty

According to The Times, former Suits actress Meghan requested for the donation to be made to Elephants Without Border, an organisation that works to protect the endangered animals from poaching.

The specifics of Meghan’s Disney project are not yet known, although it is thought that she recorded the voiceover work before she and Prince Harry embarked on their six-week break from royal duties at the end of 2019.

The Duke and Duchess previously worked with Elephants Without Border when they spent time in Botswana back in 2017, supporting the charity with a conservation project to protect the elephants – so it’s clearly a cause close to their hearts.

View this post on Instagram

🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘 Today is #WorldElephantDay and we are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars! These collars allow the team at EWB to track the elephants, as well as to learn their essential migratory patterns to keep their corridors safe and open so future generations of elephants can roam freely. In honour of this amazing support, EWB have named their most recently collared Elephant…ELLEN! We can’t wait to see where she will go! 🐘 Two years ago on World Elephant Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Dr Chase to help in this conservation effort. Below, a few words from Mike and his partner Kelly at EWB: • ‘Today is a day to honor and celebrate the majestic elephant and to make a strong stand for conserving and protecting one of the world’s most beloved animals. elephants are intelligent, sentient beings capable of emotions from joy to grief. They are ‘environmental engineers,’ a key-stone umbrella species, and the fight to save them is in effect, a fight to save entire ecosystems and all wildlife. Today elephants are facing many challenges; habitat loss and competition for resources creates conflict with humans, climate change and fires destroy much needed resources and poaching for the demand of ivory makes elephants bigger targets than ever. African elephants are especially prone to human-wildlife conflict because of their large home ranges. Finding, preserving and creating elephant corridors is therefore of great importance in helping to maintain habitats suitable for movement and minimising human-elephant conflict. Corridors are a mitigation technique to better the livelihoods of local communities and the elephants themselves, by providing environment and ample space for wildlife to navigate from one habitat patch to another, without affecting the livelihoods of communities.’ • EWB – Dr Mike Chase, Ms Kelly Landen . 📸 by DOS © SussexRoyal Additional photos: EWB

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

In August last year, a series of photographs from the special project was shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram in honour of World Elephant Day.

Since the Sussexes shared the news of their exit from the royal family, Her Majesty the Queen has confirmed that her grandson and Meghan will spend time living between Canada and the UK with their baby son, Archie.

In a statement, the monarch explained, ‘My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

‘Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

‘It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

‘These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.’