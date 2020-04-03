We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Meghan Markle is said to have been 'absolutely fascinated' by a sweet detail when making Disney’s Elephant documentary.
Disney filmmakers have opened up about
Meghan Markle’s work on new Disney+ documentary Elephant.
Revealing that the Duchess was inspired to narrate the documentary because she was “intrigued by the female empowerment” of elephants, filmmaker Vanessa Berlowitz revealed what fascinated Meghan Markle as she worked on the film.
Vanessa revealed to People that Duchess Meghan learned about the role that female elephants take on in their herd when she visited Botswana with now-husband Prince Harry back in 2017.

🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘 Today is #WorldElephantDay and we are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars! These collars allow the team at EWB to track the elephants, as well as to learn their essential migratory patterns to keep their corridors safe and open so future generations of elephants can roam freely. In honour of this amazing support, EWB have named their most recently collared Elephant…ELLEN! We can’t wait to see where she will go! 🐘 Two years ago on World Elephant Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Dr Chase to help in this conservation effort. Below, a few words from Mike and his partner Kelly at EWB: • ‘Today is a day to honor and celebrate the majestic elephant and to make a strong stand for conserving and protecting one of the world’s most beloved animals. elephants are intelligent, sentient beings capable of emotions from joy to grief. They are ‘environmental engineers,’ a key-stone umbrella species, and the fight to save them is in effect, a fight to save entire ecosystems and all wildlife. Today elephants are facing many challenges; habitat loss and competition for resources creates conflict with humans, climate change and fires destroy much needed resources and poaching for the demand of ivory makes elephants bigger targets than ever. African elephants are especially prone to human-wildlife conflict because of their large home ranges. Finding, preserving and creating elephant corridors is therefore of great importance in helping to maintain habitats suitable for movement and minimising human-elephant conflict. Corridors are a mitigation technique to better the livelihoods of local communities and the elephants themselves, by providing environment and ample space for wildlife to navigate from one habitat patch to another, without affecting the livelihoods of communities.’ • EWB – Dr Mike Chase, Ms Kelly Landen . 📸 by DOS © SussexRoyal Additional photos: EWB


During the trip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex worked with wildlife organisation Elephants Without Borders (EWB), where mum-of-one Meghan was introduced to the importance of matriarchal leadership in elephants, as females are the ones who lead their herd.
“She was absolutely intrigued by the elephants and transfixed, especially by the female empowerment side,” said filmmaker Vanessa.
“How important the matriarchs are to the story; it really is all about female leadership. It’s a different form of power – it’s about consensual leadership.

Last week, HRH The Duke of Sussex was proud to co-host a fundraising event for National Geographic’s @intotheokavango – a documentary film that highlights the vulnerability of the critical ecosystem that is The Okavango Delta and its source rivers in Angola. The Okavango Delta is the primary water source for a million people and is home to the world's largest remaining elephant population. His Royal Highness has a long-standing love of Africa and a connection with Botswana and Angola for over 20 years. The Duke is grateful to see National Geographic partnering with the Angolan government, @thehalotrust, @africanparksnetwork and many others in protecting this extraordinary habitat by supporting the sustainable management of the river basin's resources and focusing on a conservation economy. HRH – “Millions of people, food security and regional power generation are dependant on these free-flowing rivers. Threats such as uncontrolled fires, the bushmeat trade, unsustainable harvesting of the forest and rapid biodiversity loss are already destroying this incredible and delicate landscape. Known by the locals as ‘Source of life’, this ecosystem is wilderness at its best, playing an absolutely crucial role for the planet, people and wildlife. This is our one and only chance to save this magnificent last Eden.” (Photos: Cory Richards and John Hilton)


“It’s also very inclusive, as well – very contemporary. She was absolutely fascinated by that.”
According to Vanessa, who watched as Meghan recorded the voiceover for the documentary in London’s Pinewood Studios, the Duchess related to the animal even more after giving birth to hers and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison.
“She had a small child,” said Vanessa. “You could totally tell she was identifying with [elephants] Shani and Jojo, and keeping little ones in tow.
“She felt like a normal mom going through the normal trials and tribulations of bringing up a baby. Like one of us.”
The documentary is now available to watch on new streaming platform Disney+.