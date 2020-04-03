We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle is said to have been 'absolutely fascinated' by a sweet detail when making Disney’s Elephant documentary.

Meghan Markle is said to have been obsessed with a sweet detail in Disney’s Elephant documentary.

The Duchess of Sussex worked on the new Disney+ film where she provided the voiceover for the production about elephants.

In other royal news, this is how Archie Harrison will reportedly be spending his first birthday next month.

Disney filmmakers have opened up about Meghan Markle’s work on new Disney+ documentary Elephant.

Revealing that the Duchess was inspired to narrate the documentary because she was “intrigued by the female empowerment” of elephants, filmmaker Vanessa Berlowitz revealed what fascinated Meghan Markle as she worked on the film.

Vanessa revealed to People that Duchess Meghan learned about the role that female elephants take on in their herd when she visited Botswana with now-husband Prince Harry back in 2017.

During the trip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex worked with wildlife organisation Elephants Without Borders (EWB), where mum-of-one Meghan was introduced to the importance of matriarchal leadership in elephants, as females are the ones who lead their herd.

“She was absolutely intrigued by the elephants and transfixed, especially by the female empowerment side,” said filmmaker Vanessa.

“How important the matriarchs are to the story; it really is all about female leadership. It’s a different form of power – it’s about consensual leadership.

“It’s also very inclusive, as well – very contemporary. She was absolutely fascinated by that.”

According to Vanessa, who watched as Meghan recorded the voiceover for the documentary in London’s Pinewood Studios, the Duchess related to the animal even more after giving birth to hers and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison.

“She had a small child,” said Vanessa. “You could totally tell she was identifying with [elephants] Shani and Jojo, and keeping little ones in tow.

“She felt like a normal mom going through the normal trials and tribulations of bringing up a baby. Like one of us.”

The documentary is now available to watch on new streaming platform Disney+.