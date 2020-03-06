Trending:

Meghan Markle gives rare insight into baby Archie’s development

Aleesha Badkar

    • Meghan Markle has given a rare insight into her and Prince Harry’s baby son Archie’s life and development.
    • The Duchess of Sussex spoke at an event last night as she and the Duke made their first joint public appearance since moving over to Canada back in January.
    Meghan Markle has spoken out about son baby Archie after she made her first official appearance in nearly two months.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first joint public appearance last night since announcing back in January that they plan to step back as senior royals.

    The royal couple attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on Thursday night, after they headed back to the UK earlier this week from Canada.

    Tonight in London, for their third consecutive year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, which celebrates the achievements of those veterans injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. By choosing to take on what seems impossible, these men and women not only set goals for themselves but have also inspired millions of people around the world. These annual awards bring together The Duke and The Duchess alongside wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The Duke, who founded the @EndeavourFund, spoke on the night: • “The Endeavour Fund came from seeing the gaping hole that can be left after taking off that uniform. The power that sport and adventurous challenge plays in recovery, yes; but most of all – the chance to be part of a team again while attempting to achieve unthinkable challenges – as if being shot or blown up wasn’t enough, you guys continue to impress, inspire and challenge what it means to have a life changing injury.” • Since its launch in 2012, the Endeavour Fund has supported 108 projects that have directly assisted over 6,000 of those injured in service. Congratulations to all those who participated in endeavours over the last year and inspired others to push the boundaries of what’s possible! #EndeavorFundAwards

    The pair have been living over in the North American country since January, residing out of the public eye on the quiet and secluded Vancouver Island with their baby son Archie.

    And although the Duke and Duchess are said to have left their 10-month-old son back in Canada as they headed over the UK this week, the mum-of-one did have some sweet words to say about the pair’s little one.

    Speaking to event attendee Claire Spencer, whose husband, Lee ‘Frank’ Spencer, was nominated for an award, Meghan gave a rare insight into the pair’s life with their son Archie, who is currently approaching his first birthday.

    meghan markle rare insight baby archie development

    Meghan Markle gave a lovely update about little Archie just months before his first birthday (Credit: Getty)

    Opening up about Archie’s development as he prepares to turn one in the first week of May, the gushing mum said, “oh yes, well he is ten months now and is into everything”.

    The insight comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are completing their final royal engagements before they step back as senior royals on 31st March.

    Making a speech at the awards ceremony, Prince Harry said, “Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you”.

    He later added, “A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours.”

    Let’s hope we get another glimpse of little Archie sometime soon!

