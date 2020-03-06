Meghan Markle gives rare insight into baby Archie’s development

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has given a rare insight into her and Prince Harry’s baby son Archie’s life and development.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke at an event last night as she and the Duke made their first joint public appearance since moving over to Canada back in January.

The royal couple attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on Thursday night, after they headed back to the UK earlier this week from Canada.

The pair have been living over in the North American country since January, residing out of the public eye on the quiet and secluded Vancouver Island with their baby son Archie.

And although the Duke and Duchess are said to have left their 10-month-old son back in Canada as they headed over the UK this week, the mum-of-one did have some sweet words to say about the pair’s little one.

Speaking to event attendee Claire Spencer, whose husband, Lee ‘Frank’ Spencer, was nominated for an award, Meghan gave a rare insight into the pair’s life with their son Archie, who is currently approaching his first birthday.

Opening up about Archie’s development as he prepares to turn one in the first week of May, the gushing mum said, “oh yes, well he is ten months now and is into everything”.

The insight comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are completing their final royal engagements before they step back as senior royals on 31st March.

Making a speech at the awards ceremony, Prince Harry said, “Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you”.

He later added, “A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours.”

Let’s hope we get another glimpse of little Archie sometime soon!