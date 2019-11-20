The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, left children at a school in Birkenhead utterly thrilled after she sent them personal notes of thank you.

The children of a Woodlands Community Primary wrote to the Duchess as part of their Black History Month project.

Pupils at Woodlands Community Primary School wrote letters to the Duchess as part of a Black History Month project last month.

The Duchess and her husband Prince Harry visited the Merseyside school last year in order to meet with some of the young students while they carried out engagements in the town of Birkenhead.

Following Duke and Duchess’ stop at the school, a selection of the notes from the year three and four children were posted to Meghan.

To the children and staff’s surprise, they received a personal response from the royal.

Announcing the exciting news on social media, a post from the school’s Twitter account said, ‘As part of our work on Black History Month, Y3/4 wrote to HRH the Duchess of Sussex and posted a selection. Imagine our excitement when we received personal letters back from Buckingham Palace!’

Beside the Tweet, a sweet photo of the little ones holding their letters to Meghan was shared, along with a snap shot of their reply from Buckingham Palace.

The letter reads, ‘Their Royal Highnesses very much enjoyed their visit to Birkenhead and greatly appreciated the warm welcome they received.’

The message then instructs for each child who wrote to Meghan to be given a personal thank you note from her.

‘I am so glad that the children were able to meet The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I would be grateful if you could pass the enclosed envelopes to each child that wrote a lovely letter to Her Royal Highness.’

Lots of social media users reacted to the post, applauding Duchess Meghan for her kind gesture.

