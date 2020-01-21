Meghan Markle spotted with baby Archie for the first time since royal split

Meghan Markle has been spotted out with baby Archie, in what is the first time he's been seen since his parents’ decision to step back from the royal family has been revealed.

Meghan and Archie were spotted walking in a park near the house where they have been staying in Vancouver, Canada.

She had Archie in a baby carrier, and looked relaxed and casual for their outdoor stroll.

This follows royal news that Prince Harry revealed a lovely detail about baby Archie during his first speech since the royal split was announced.

The mum-of-one returned to be with her son right after the shock announcement that the Sussex couple would be stepping back, but she hadn’t been spotted with her little one until yesterday.

Despite the controversy surrounding their exit from the royal family, Meghan seemed to be enjoying a relaxing walk at Horth Hill Regional Park, near the home in Vancouver where the pair have been staying, in pictures obtained by the Mail Online.

Like she used to often do before she joined the royal family, Meghan was seen walking her two dogs and taking Archie along for the ride in the fresh air.

The duo was later joined by Prince Harry, after he returned to Canada last night. The dad had originally stayed behind to negotiate the terms of Megxit – as their split from the royal family has been coined by the media – but has now joined his family on the other side of the pound.

Before leaving the UK to start his new life in Canada, Harry addressed his royal fans in a speech where he revealed leaving his family was not what he wanted, but was left with no choice.

He said, “For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding.

“Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible. I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”