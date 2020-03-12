Meghan Markle ‘in tears’ during final engagement as a senior royal

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle is said to have been ‘in tears’ earlier this week as she carried out her final engagement as a senior member of the royal family.

And the Duchess of Sussex is said to have been left in “tears” as she carried out her final private engagement and bid a ‘bittersweet’ farewell to royal staff.

Duchess Meghan is said to have flown back to Canada on Tuesday to join the Sussexes’ 10-month-old son Archie, while Prince Harry stays on in the UK to plan for the future.

Just before the Duchess flew back to Canada, where the couple have been living since November, the Sussexes attended the Commonwealth Day Service, where Meghan is said to have got teary-eyed.

Telegraph columnist Bryony Gordon, who attended the event, revealed that the Duchess had “tears glistening” in her “bright friendly eyes” as she met with people at the event and discussed their work.

“The pervading emotion on Monday, as I watched the Duchess carry out her final private engagement, seemed to be profound sadness,” said Bryony.

“Sadness that it had come to this; sadness that they could not make it work and sadness that less than two years since that glittering fairy tale wedding, the first person of colour to join the British royal family was off.

“How ironic that her final engagement was to be a Commonwealth service that celebrated diversity, uniqueness, and the strength we draw from embracing each other and our differences.”

Adding that “there is a feeling that they have been hung out to dry” in the way the couple were treated in the UK, Bryony said that insiders with knowledge of behind-the-scenes knew ‘that she took her role seriously, and was not just prepared but proud to deliver whatever was asked of her”.

“Watching from the sidelines, her departure seemed bittersweet and tinged with huge sadness,” she added, “not for herself, but for her husband”.

We wish the couple all the best as they move forward with their lives.