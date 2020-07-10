We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Sussexes are said to be struggling to lead a normal life in LA as mum Meghan is "too famous".

Meghan Markle is reportedly too famous to take son Archie to “mummy and me” classes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying to lead a normal life in LA but are struggling to blend in with “normal” families.

It comes as Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie’s nursery in temporary LA home was revealed

Meghan Markle is said to be too famous to take part in ‘mummy and me’ classes.

According to sources close to the actress turned mum, Meghan is trying to reach out to other mums in the community but is struggling to get involved because of her fame.

An insider told MailOnline, ‘Meghan said she would love to be part of a ‘Mommy and Me’ community, but knows this is impossible even if there was no COVID-19 because of who she is.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may send Archie to unexpected LA school

‘She said she’s just too well-known to do normal things.’

Meghan and Harry moved from Canada to Los Angeles with their son Archie, aged one, during the Coronavirus pandemic to start a new life out of the spotlight. But making friends and settling in to normal day to day things is proving somewhat difficult. And it’s understood Meghan is missing normal “in person” interaction.

A source said, ‘Meghan does take advantage of connecting with others online and on Zoom, but says it’s just not the same as in person. The consistency of biweekly ‘Mommy and Me’ classes would be good for Archie and a place where she could just be a mum and make new lifelong friends.’

But even if Meghan were to use a different name or a nickname, she would still be widely recognisable by face.