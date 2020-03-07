We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle paid a surprise visit to an East London secondary school yesterday.

While the visit left many pupils ecstatic, one was reportedly turned away from school gates for not having his identification.

The Duchess of Sussex jetted to the UK from Canada to join her husband Prince Harry this week, following their announcement that they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

Since their decision, the pair have been residing across the pond with their 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison, but popped back to London for a handful of final engagements.

After attending the Endeavour Fund Awards together on Thursday night, Meghan spent Friday seeing to a solo engagement.

She was spotted arriving on the school grounds, wearing a cream blazer, black trousers and a pair of black heels. It is thought Meghan was there to speak about the importance of Inernational Women’s Day, which falls on Sunday 8th March this year.

Despite the special nature of the visit, it wasn’t good news for all pupils.

One parent of a Robert Clack student took to social media to claim that her son had been ‘turned away’ from his school because he didn’t have identification with him.

She alleged that her teenager had been ‘turned away from Robert Clack for not having any ID on him by the police and security because someone called Meghan (Prince Harry’s wife) is there this afternoon and no ID means you aint getting in.’

Meanwhile, other pupils and former Robert Clack students were thrilled to see the Duchess making an appearance, taking to social media to share their excitement.

‘Meghan Markle at MY old secondary school uno. Robert Clack. The greatest,’ wrote one.

‘Meghan Markle hitting up Robert Clack today, go on girl,’ added another.

‘So Meghan Markle really comes to my secondary school when I’ve left for uni? UNACCEPTABLE!!! Love you Meg,’ penned a rather disappointed school leaver.