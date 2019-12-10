Pop Idol’s Michelle McManus reveals she is expecting her first baby

Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The Scottish songstress rose to fame when she reigned victorious in the 2003 series of talent show, Pop Idol.

Now the 39-year-old has confirmed she and her husband of two years Jeff Nimmo are expecting their first little one in a sweet, festive themed social media post.

In the lovely upload, purple haired Michelle can be seen displaying her baby bump in a glitzy sequined top, posing beside her hubby in front of a glowing Christmas tree.

Confirming she is quite far along into her pregnancy and that she is set to welcome her and Jeff’s tot very soon, Michelle penned, ‘🎶 On the 10th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me. Our very own little baby🎶 Baby Nimmo due early 2020🤰🏻👶🏻😍❤️.’

Responding to the exciting news, lots of Michelle’s fans and followers quickly sent their congratulatory messages and kind words.

‘Congratulations, gorgeous!!! So pleased for you xx,’ one wrote, while a second added, ‘Fantastic news, congratulations Michelle!’

‘Congratulations!! I loved being pregnant over Christmas time🥰🎄xx,’ chipped in a third.

‘What a wonderful way to announce your lovely news, congratulations 💙💖,’ swooned a fourth.

‘Omg!!!!!! Many congrats to you both! Fantastic news 🎄🎉🎉🎉🎉,’ one more excitedly piped up.

Despite preparing to give birth in the New Year, Michelle is still working hard, and is set to perform a set of three live shows over the 13th, 14th and 15th of December.

Michelle’s Winter Wonderland show launches in Glasgow later this week, in which the singing sensation will wow audiences with a festive extravaganza, in line with the launch of her brand new Christmas album.