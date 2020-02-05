Michelle McManus welcomes first child with husband Jeff Nimmo

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Michelle McManus is a mum!

The former Pop Idol star took to her social media accounts to announce that she had given birth to her first child, revealing her little one’s name and gender!

Michelle uploaded an adorable photo to her Instagram and Twitter pages, revealing that she and husband of two years Jeff Nimmo had welcomed a baby son together, who they named Harry John Nimmo.

However, the singer, who won singing competition series Pop Idol way back in 2003, revealed that she managed to keep the exciting news under the radar for a good while, as she told thousands of followers that she had given birth to her son last month.

Alongside an adorable snap of the one-month-old lying in his cot, the new mum gushed, ‘Last month we welcomed our beautiful son Harry John Nimmo into the world.

‘Never could I have imagined this feeling of utter joy and overwhelming love for my little boy. My heart is literally bursting with happiness ❤️

‘We love you so much Harry 👨👩👦😍🥰 @jnim86 #babyboy #son #loveofmylife #happiness #love’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the new parents, taking to the star’s comments section to leave lovely well wishes for the new family.

‘Awww congratulations to you all!!’ wrote one. ‘He’s absolutely adorable! 😍💙😍 Welcome to the 🌎 handsome Harry!’.

‘He is adorable,’ agreed another. ‘Congratulations to you both and the little man as well💜😊’.

‘Aaaawww Michelle he gorgeous,’ gushed another, ‘congratulations to you both xxx 👍🎉❤️’.

Others commented, ‘Awe he’s absolutely beautiful well done mummy !! 💚💚💚💚’, ‘Welcome baba Harry 🥰💙💙💙 such a beautiful boy xxx’ and ‘Congratulations Michelle! He’s absolutely beautiful xxx’.

Michelle and husband Jeff revealed the news that they were expecting a baby just a couple of months ago.

Getting into the Christmas spirit with a festive December announcement, Michelle wrote on her social media, ‘🎶 On the 10th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me

‘Our very own little baby🎶 Baby Nimmo due early 2020🤰🏻👶🏻😍❤️’.

Big congrats to the new parents on their new arrival!