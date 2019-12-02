Coronation Street star Mikey North and his wife Rachael have introduced their second child to the world.

Mikey, who is best known for playing Gary Windass on the long running ITV soap, and his fitness pro wife welcomed their daughter Eliza to the world back in September, but only revealed the lovely news now.

And they also revealed that the tot’s birth didn’t go quite as they had expected.

Rachael, who also shares two-year-old son Archie with Mikey, explained, “I ended up being 16 days overdue, which was ridiculous.

“They decided to finally induce me but we had to wait a few days for a bed to become free.”

Speaking to OK! magazine, she continued, “It was so bizarre going into hospital knowing I was going to have a baby as opposed to going into labour naturally.

“It was like having a casual appointment and then leaving with a baby!”

Mikey, who has appeared on Corrie’s cobbles for 11 years, chipped in to add, “It was the longest 16 days ever, it was like waiting for the end of time!”

Despite the long winded birthing process, Mikey admitted that it was nothing compared to his son Archie’s birth, which lead to Rachael undergoing an episiotomy and losing one and half litres of blood.

The couple went on to joke about how the cocktail of painkillers used during Eliza’s birth prompted Rachael to make a rather inappropriate move.

“She was on another planet and tried it on with me!” Mike explained.

“I was like, ‘Rach, you’re in labour, it’s probably not the right time and that’s how we got in this mess in the first place’.

“I’m the worst birthing partner in the world. I was just nervously pacing around the whole time and Rach shouted at me to sit down.

“Hats off to any woman that gives birth. I’m just thankful I don’t have to do it!”