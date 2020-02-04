We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Actress Milla Jovovich and her film director husband Paul W. S. Anderson have welcomed their third child together.

The 44-year-old movie star took to social media yesterday to confirm the arrival of her and Paul’s baby daughter, who they have named Osian.

Milla, who has starred in films such as Hellboy, Resident Evil and The Fifth Element, treated her 3.1 million Instagram followers to plenty of photos of her family and their new arrival.

In the images, Milla’s daughters Ever, 12, and Dashiel, four, can be seen proudly cosying up to their newborn sister.

Captioning her upload, Milla explained that her big announcement was in fact ‘old news’ thanks to the fact the eldest member of her brood had already taken to social media to inform her own followers of the exciting moment.

‘Hey Everyone!!! So without my knowledge @evergaboanderson spilled the beans on the new baby yesterday 🙄🤦🏻♀️😂 which makes this “old news”,’ the Ukrainian star hilariously wrote.

Going on to explain the meaning behind the tiny tot’s name, she added, ‘Yesterday 02/02/2020 at 8:56am Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born! Osian is a welsh boy’s name and it’s pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn’t agree on her middle name.

‘Ever and my mom wanted Lark, @dashielanderson and I wanted Elliot. Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were out numbered 😛! At least she has many to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few,’ she joked.

Swooning over every inch of her tiniest daughter, Milla penned, ‘She’s so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she’s very strong. Her little hands get in the way and they’re hard to control and she’s already lifting her head up to see what’s going on! She’s our miracle baby and we’re all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!!’