Millie Mackintosh opened up about how she was going through an ‘emotional’ time as she revealed her daughter’s hip dysplasia.

Former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh welcomed her first child earlier this summer with husband Hugo Taylor.

Millie Mackintosh has been giving her over one million Instagram followers regular updates about three-month-old daughter Sienna ever since she arrived back in May.

And now she has revealed to fans that her young daughter has been suffering with hip dysplasia, meaning that she will have to wear a harness in order to correct it.

‘It’s been an emotional few days over here,’ wrote the concerned mum on her Instagram page, alongside a photo of baby Sienna wearing a harness.

‘Sienna had a routine hip scan at 6 weeks because she was breech from 28 weeks onwards, it showed one hip socket was under developed but I was reassured it was likely to sort itself out by 12 weeks, but they booked her in for another scan just to make sure,’ she explained.

‘Despite being naturally worried initially, I put it to the back of my mind and got on with things. But when we went for our second scan, I was shocked and saddened to learn she has infact got developmental hip dysplasia and the treatment is to wear a special harness all the time for 6-12 weeks.

‘Apparently, it has a 90% chance of totally correcting her hip, so she hopefully shouldn’t need surgery or have any issues with her movement, so we are remaining positive and grateful that we found out early 🤞🏻’.

Opening up about the challenges they are facing, Millie went on, ‘The hardest part is that I can’t hold her properly to cuddle her and finding a comfortable breast feeding position is really difficult while we adapt to this change in our reality, a reality that we’ve worked so hard on!

‘It feels like we are back at the new born stage, her routine has gone out the window and we are having to learn how to care for her all over again. I know lots of parents have been through this and similar issues with their babies, I would love to hear your experiences.

‘Any advice on how to make her more comfortable would be much appreciated as although she is being very brave she is confused and frustrated that she can’t move her legs and it’s really challenging emotionally as parents to see her so distressed #babyhipdysplasia #pavlikharness 💗’.

