Pregnant reality star Millie Mackintosh is due to give birth to her first baby in less than eight weeks time.

But with the global coronavirus pandemic gripping the UK, Millie and many other expectant mums are feeling rather anxious about the prospect of giving birth during the health crisis.

Former Made In Chelsea star Millie, who is expecting a daughter with husband Hugo Taylor, took to social media to air her fears.

‘With a little under 8 weeks to go until our daughter is due to arrive, the situation the world finds itself in with Coronavirus is very much a concern,’ she penned on Instagram.

‘Even though I’m fully aware that worrying gets you nowhere, it’s understandable to be anxious about my baby arriving during this time, our natural instinct is to protect!

‘The final pregnancy stretch brings with it a whole wave of emotions and as I’m trying to get into nesting mode, the world around me is in panic mode!

‘I certainly didn’t envision my daughter arriving into the world during the throes of a pandemic, however that is where we are and instead of resisting it and causing internal personal panic I am trying to embrace the uncertainty by taking each day as it comes and enjoying this enforced maternity leave,’ the Quality Street heiress added.

Sharing her plans on how she intends to remain level headed in the final weeks of pregnancy, Millie went on, ‘I plan on doing at home workouts, watching all the tv on my to watch list, cooking my favourite comfort foods, reading, organising the house for our daughters arrival and spending quality time with Hugo.’

Advising her 1.3 million followers on how to remain kind and considerate during the unpredictable period, she finally said, ‘Please look out for your family members, friends and those less fortunate around you, particularly elderly neighbours!! Make calls and reach out to each other (perhaps not with our hands) and lets pull together (again, not literally) Be kind and take care. Wishing you all health and happiness during this daunting time 💗🌸🙏🏼.’

Lots of fellow mums-to-be were comforted to hear Millie’s heartwarming words, with many taking to the comment section to thank her for speaking out.

One wrote, ‘I’m in the same situation as you ❤️ I’d never thought something like this during my pregnancy but are in this together!’

‘I am pregnant too, a week behind you. I needed these words today,’ added another.